A U.S. Air Force F-16 prepares for flight during a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2023. QRA is a high state of readiness, maintained by NATO air crews to ensure the safety of Alliance airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 04:32 Photo ID: 8043769 VIRIN: 230926-F-WT152-1007 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.94 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th EFS tests QRA ability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.