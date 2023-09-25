125th EFS tests QRA ability

A U.S. Air Force F-16 prepares for flight during a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2023. QRA is a high state of readiness, maintained by NATO air crews to ensure the safety of Alliance airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 04:32
|Photo ID:
|8043767
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-WT152-1006
|Resolution:
|5977x3990
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
