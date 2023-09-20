Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Land Navigation [Image 20 of 20]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Land Navigation

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Cardiff, a native of Albany, New York representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, navigates the land navigation portion of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 21:35
    Photo ID: 8043476
    VIRIN: 230926-A-MA645-1020
    Resolution: 4820x3213
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: ALBANY, NY, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Land Navigation [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

