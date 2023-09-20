Staff Sgt. Ryan Cardiff, a native of Albany, New York representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, navigates the land navigation portion of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 21:35 Photo ID: 8043476 VIRIN: 230926-A-MA645-1020 Resolution: 4820x3213 Size: 6.75 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: ALBANY, NY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Land Navigation [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.