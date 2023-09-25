Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The One That Got Away [Image 3 of 3]

    The One That Got Away

    JASPER, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Patrick Adelmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Andy Gray, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Fort Worth District volunteer, pilots an airboat to check on the sets put in place by the hunters. U.S. Army veterans Craig Hammer and Tim Hammond joined U.S. Marine Corps veterans Bian Aft and Aaron Brittain for the annual alligator hunt put on by the Piney Woods Service Association (PWSA) on B.A. Steinhagen Lake. PWSA has been hosting the hunt in cooperation with USACE and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department since 2012.

    This work, The One That Got Away [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Adelmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Dam B
    B.A. Steinhagen
    Alligator Hunt
    PWSA
    Pat Adelmann

