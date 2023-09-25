The One That Got Away

Andy Gray, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Fort Worth District volunteer, pilots an airboat to check on the sets put in place by the hunters. U.S. Army veterans Craig Hammer and Tim Hammond joined U.S. Marine Corps veterans Bian Aft and Aaron Brittain for the annual alligator hunt put on by the Piney Woods Service Association (PWSA) on B.A. Steinhagen Lake. PWSA has been hosting the hunt in cooperation with USACE and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department since 2012.

