SECNAV Del Toro Calls for a New, Bold Maritime Statecraft in Era of Intense Strategic Competition

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro today called for a “new maritime statecraft” to prevail in an era of intense strategic competition, during remarks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Sept. 26. During his speech, Secretary Del Toro stated that maritime statecraft, in a broad sense, encompasses not only naval diplomacy, but a national, whole-of-government effort to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power, both commercial and naval.

