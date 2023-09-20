Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Calls for a New, Bold Maritime Statecraft in Era of Intense Strategic Competition

    SECNAV Del Toro Calls for a New, Bold Maritime Statecraft in Era of Intense Strategic Competition

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro today called for a “new maritime statecraft” to prevail in an era of intense strategic competition, during remarks at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Sept. 26. During his speech, Secretary Del Toro stated that maritime statecraft, in a broad sense, encompasses not only naval diplomacy, but a national, whole-of-government effort to build comprehensive U.S. and allied maritime power, both commercial and naval.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    VIRIN: 230926-N-FC670-1057
    SECNAV78
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV Del Toro
    maritime statecraft

