Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii

Crews conduct pollution mitigation and waterway clearing operations at the Lahaina Harbor near Lahaina, Hawaii Sept. 22, 2023. These efforts support the Western Maui Wildfire Emergency Support Function # 10 unified command response operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)
|09.25.2023
|09.26.2023 19:47
|8043365
|230925-G-HU058-1001
|6048x4024
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|15
|2
