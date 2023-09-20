U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Melanie Burnham updates Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator James Barros on the operations being conducted in the Lahaina Harbor near Lahaina, Hawaii Sept. 23, 2023. Several other FEMA representatives attended the visit in order to view the response operations in person. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:47 Photo ID: 8043364 VIRIN: 230925-G-HU058-1000 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.04 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard continues response operations near Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.