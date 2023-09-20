Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aleksander Fomin 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    (left to right) U.S. Army Soldiers Spc. Shane Moon, Sgt. Jake Philips, Staff Sgt. Andre Ewing, Spc. Chancellor McGuire and Spc George Mascharka, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, pose for a team photo for the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army illustration by Aleksander Fomin)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 18:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
