BUMED Deputy Director, Maritime Headquarters visits NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 26, 2023) – Dr. Sylvain Cardin (right), chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by other NAMRU San Antonio staff, briefs Dr. Stephen Tela (center), deputy director, Maritime Headquarters, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), during a visit of NAMRU San Antonio facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

