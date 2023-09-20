Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUMED Deputy Director, Maritime Headquarters visits NAMRU San Antonio [Image 4 of 6]

    BUMED Deputy Director, Maritime Headquarters visits NAMRU San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Sept. 26, 2023) – Dr. John Simecek (left), director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Chief Science Director Dr. Sylvain Cardin (right) gives a tour of NAMRU San Antonio facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute to Dr. Stephen Tela, deputy director, Maritime Headquarters, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED). NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    This work, BUMED Deputy Director, Maritime Headquarters visits NAMRU San Antonio [Image 6 of 6], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Military City USA

