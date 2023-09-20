Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Vernishia Vaughn 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    An Army Sexual Assault Program team member speaks to an attendee as a resource during Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Department of Behaviorial Health hosted Rock Placing Ceremony and Resource Fair event.

    Army Sexual Assault and Prevention was one of many resource groups in attendance, including Pastoral Care, Integrated Health Wellness Service, the American Red Cross, and many others, that provide support and resources to people struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors, as well as their families and friends.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 15:57
    Photo ID: 8043039
    VIRIN: 230926-D-WJ228-2500
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 953.93 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Vernishia Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony
    “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony
    “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony
    “Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &ldquo;Crush the Lemon&rdquo;: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native&rsquo;s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    walter reed
    behaviorial health
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    wrnmmc
    dha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT