“Crush the Lemon”: A Navy Sailor and Brooklyn, New York Native’s Message to Others During Suicide Prevention Month Rock Placement Ceremony

Brooklyn, New York native and Hospital Corpsman Nathalie Olarte shares the three rocks she designed earlier in the month as an attendee of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Department of Behaviorial Health hosted Rock Placing Ceremony and Resource Fair.



Along with the Rock Placement ceremony, the event showcased Stories of Hope, where people wrote inspirational messages that hung on a backdrop and a resource fair. that featured a variety of groups, including Pastoral Care, Integrated Health, and Wellness Service, Army Sexual Assault and Prevention, The American Red Cross, and many others, that provide support and resources to people struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviors, as well as their families and friends.

