California Capital Airshow 2023

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Giancarlo Chaparro, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician evaluator, talks with a member of the public during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California, Sept. 23, 2023. Airmen representing various units from Travis Air Force Base participated in the event to share the mission of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 09.23.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US