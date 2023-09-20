Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Capital Airshow 2023 [Image 11 of 13]

    California Capital Airshow 2023

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus, a KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy, all from the 60th Air Mobility Wing, fly in formation during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California, Sept. 24, 2023. Airmen representing various units from Travis Air Force Base participated in the event to share the mission of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)(This image was captured as a still frame from a video.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Airmen
    Airshow
    AMC
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis

