Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023

    NEW DEHLI, INDIA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 30 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific.IPACC/IPAMS/SELF is one of the largest gathering of senior land forces leaders and security officials in the region that enhances our alliances and partnerships to more effectively communicate with each other, provide unique perspectives to common challenges, and if called upon work together to respond to crises or contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 8042635
    VIRIN: 230926-A-LR057-1300
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 14.91 MB
    Location: NEW DEHLI, IN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023
    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023
    IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT