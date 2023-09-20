IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 30 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific.IPACC/IPAMS/SELF is one of the largest gathering of senior land forces leaders and security officials in the region that enhances our alliances and partnerships to more effectively communicate with each other, provide unique perspectives to common challenges, and if called upon work together to respond to crises or contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

