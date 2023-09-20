Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K held as part of Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month

    Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K held as part of Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alyssa Lee, 66th Security Forces Squadron supply technician and organizer for the event, cheers on finishers during a Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 22. The event hosted by the 66th Security Forces Squadron Defenders Council, was part of the installation’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month campaign to bring greater awareness to resources available to members of the workforce and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    This work, Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K held as part of Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

