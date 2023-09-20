Senior Airman Alyssa Lee, 66th Security Forces Squadron supply technician and organizer for the event, cheers on finishers during a Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 22. The event hosted by the 66th Security Forces Squadron Defenders Council, was part of the installation’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month campaign to bring greater awareness to resources available to members of the workforce and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 12:54 Photo ID: 8042629 VIRIN: 230922-F-JW594-1366 Resolution: 1400x2100 Size: 2.81 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K held as part of Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.