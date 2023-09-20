Rye Galindo shows off a medal he received after finishing the Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Sept. 22. The event hosted by the 66th Security Forces Squadron Defenders Council, was part of the installation’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month campaign to bring greater awareness to resources available to members of the workforce and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
This work, Glow Run, Ruck, and Walk 5K held as part of Suicide Prevention, Awareness Month [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Herlihy
