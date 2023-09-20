Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists [Image 3 of 3]

    Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    230920-N-ND007-1003 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2023) Musician 1st Class Eric Sider's parents are presented certificates of appreciation during MU1 Sider's reenlistment at Navy Band Southeast Band Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 8042276
    VIRIN: 230920-N-ND007-1003
    Resolution: 3221x2577
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists
    Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists
    Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Music Navy Region Southeast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT