230920-N-ND007-1002 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2023) Musician 1st Class Eric Sider is re-enlisted by Lt. Nicholas Nadal at Navy Band Southeast Band Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|8042275
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-ND007-1002
|Resolution:
|3480x2784
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Eric Sider Reenlists [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
