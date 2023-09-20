Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serbian-American Gift Exchange [Image 1 of 2]

    Serbian-American Gift Exchange

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Serbian Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Academy Instructor, Sgt. Nenad Basaric, exchanges gifts with the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 25, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    NCOA
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

