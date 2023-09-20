Serbian-American Gift Exchange

Serbian Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Academy Instructor, Sgt. Nenad Basaric, exchanges gifts with the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 25, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

