Serbian Armed Forces Noncommissioned Officer Academy Instructor, Sgt. Nenad Basaric, exchanges gifts with the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 25, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 08:33
|Photo ID:
|8042177
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-EF519-1031
|Resolution:
|5364x3576
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serbian-American Gift Exchange [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
