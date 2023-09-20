727 SOAMXS Transport CV-22 Osprey Aircraft During Intermodal

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 25, 2023) Airmen assigned to 727 Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during an intermodal transfer from the Roll on / Roll off (Ro-Ro) Container Carrier MV Liberty Power to the NAVSTA Rota flight line Sept. 25, 2023. Intermodal operations combine sea and air transportation to reduce cargo handling, improve security, minimize damage and allow quicker transportation. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

