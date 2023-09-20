Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    727 SOAMXS Transport CV-22 Osprey Aircraft During Intermodal [Image 7 of 14]

    727 SOAMXS Transport CV-22 Osprey Aircraft During Intermodal

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 25, 2023) Airmen assigned to 727 Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport a CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the Roll on / Roll off (Ro-Ro) Container Carrier MV Liberty Power to the pier at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota in preparation for an intermodal transfer to the NAVSTA Rota flight line Sept. 25, 2023. Intermodal operations combine sea and air transportation to reduce cargo handling, improve security, minimize damage and allow quicker transportation. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 04:50
    Photo ID: 8042099
    VIRIN: 230925-N-CO914-1058
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Osprey
    Rota
    RORO
    Intermodal

