Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to the U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Craishod Norris, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign liaison officer coordinator, after awarding him with a coin during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25, 2023. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 02:23
|Photo ID:
|8041882
|VIRIN:
|230925-Z-NH807-1013
|Resolution:
|4450x2966
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Hometown:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
