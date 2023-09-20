Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to the U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Craishod Norris, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa foreign liaison officer coordinator, after awarding him with a coin during a visit to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25, 2023. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

