Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 2]

    Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to a group of deployed Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. Austin stopped at Camp Lemonnier to recognize top performers and gift coins to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:22
    Photo ID: 8041881
    VIRIN: 230925-Z-NH807-1008
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier
    Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Secretary of Defense
    Camp Lemonnier
    SECDEF
    CJTF-HOA
    Joint-force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT