Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to a group of deployed Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. Austin stopped at Camp Lemonnier to recognize top performers and gift coins to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)
09.25.2023
09.26.2023
8041881
230925-Z-NH807-1008
5808x3872
8.44 MB
CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
CHARLESTON, SC, US
2
0
