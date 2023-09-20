Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll speaks to a group of deployed Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 25. Secretary Austin's visit to CLDJ is a part of his trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola to strengthen partnerships and enhance regional security in Africa. Austin stopped at Camp Lemonnier to recognize top performers and gift coins to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jalen Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:22 Photo ID: 8041881 VIRIN: 230925-Z-NH807-1008 Resolution: 5808x3872 Size: 8.44 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense Visits Camp Lemonnier [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jalen Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.