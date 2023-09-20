Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-24 Marines Volunteer at Ahuimanu Elementary School [Image 3 of 14]

    MALS-24 Marines Volunteer at Ahuimanu Elementary School

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 (MALS-24), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, volunteer at Ahuimanu Elementary School, Ahuimanu, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2023. The event consisted of Polynesian dance performances, a petting zoo, games, face painting and local food and craft vendors to fundraise for the school. MALS-24 partnered with Ahuimanu Elementary School to celebrate its 50th birthday and enhance community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023
    Location: HI, US
    MALS-24 Marines Volunteer at Ahuimanu Elementary School
    school
    volunteer
    elementary
    kaneohe
    MAG24

