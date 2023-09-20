MALS-24 Marines Volunteer at Ahuimanu Elementary School

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24 (MALS-24), Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, volunteer at Ahuimanu Elementary School, Ahuimanu, Hawaii, Sept. 23, 2023. The event consisted of Polynesian dance performances, a petting zoo, games, face painting and local food and craft vendors to fundraise for the school. MALS-24 partnered with Ahuimanu Elementary School to celebrate its 50th birthday and enhance community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables)

