Master Sgt. Zachary White: From Air Force Service to a Tillman Scholar

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary White, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron division fire chief, graduated May 31, 2023, from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach, Fla., with a master's degree in emergency services while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. The Pat Tillman Foundation recognized White as a 2022 Tillman Scholar, a program that supports active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses by investing in them through education, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of high-performing peers and mentors. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US