    Master Sgt. Zachary White: From Air Force Service to a Tillman Scholar [Image 2 of 2]

    Master Sgt. Zachary White: From Air Force Service to a Tillman Scholar

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Zachary White, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron division fire chief, graduated May 31, 2023, from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Daytona Beach, Fla., with a master's degree in emergency services while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. The Pat Tillman Foundation recognized White as a 2022 Tillman Scholar, a program that supports active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses by investing in them through education, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of high-performing peers and mentors. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Master Sgt. Zachary White: From Air Force Service to a Tillman Scholar [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

