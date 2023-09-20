F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023

U.S. Air Force mechanics walk to the flight line to set-up their work stations at the Air Dominance Center, in Savannah, Ga. Sept. 9, 2023 to compete in the William Tell Meet 2023. William Tell is an air-to-air competition that started in 1954 to test the multiple facets of the Air Force's combat capabilities. There are multiple categories from aerial combat tactics to weapons load. William Tell 2023 will be the first competition since 2004. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

