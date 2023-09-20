Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard F-35 Lightning IIs assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah arrive at the Air Dominance Center, 165th Airlift Wing, in Savannah, Ga. on Sept. 9, 2023 to compete in the William Tell Meet 2023. William Tell is an air-to-air competition that started in 1954 to test the multiple facets of the Air Force's combat capabilities. There are multiple categories from aerial combat tactics to weapons load. William Tell 2023 will be the first competition since 2004. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 15:15
    Photo ID: 8041052
    VIRIN: 230909-F-PJ280-7165
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023
    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023
    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023
    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023
    F-35 Lightning IIs and F-15C Eagles arrive at Air Dominance Center for WIlliam Tell 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    William Tell
    Air Dominance Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT