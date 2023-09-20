Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Fires, Intel communities synchronize in 2023 to make way for Army of 2030 [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Fires, Intel communities synchronize in 2023 to make way for Army of 2030

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    On 7-8 Sept. 2023, the 34th Division Artillery (DIVARTY) hosted a second-annual symposium to bring together members of the U.S. Army Fires and Intelligence communities to coalesce around how to bring together their warfighting functions to support the Army of 2030 vision.

