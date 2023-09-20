Army Fires, Intel communities synchronize in 2023 to make way for Army of 2030

Courtesy Photo | On 7-8 Sept. 2023, the 34th Division Artillery (DIVARTY) hosted a second-annual...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On 7-8 Sept. 2023, the 34th Division Artillery (DIVARTY) hosted a second-annual symposium to bring together members of the U.S. Army Fires and Intelligence communities to coalesce around how to bring together their warfighting functions to support the Army of 2030 vision. see less | View Image Page

From 7-8 Sept. 2023, Army personnel from the Fires and Intelligence communities, across Active Duty and National Guard components alike, descended upon the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division headquarters in Arden Hills for a second-annual symposium.

Unlike last year’s Fires Symposium, this was redesignated an Intel/Fires Symposium. In keeping with the ‘Army of 2030’ vision that has driven the U.S. Army to implement significant force structure changes, the leadership of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division and 34th Division Artillery constructed an itinerary which emphasized the importance of synchronizing the efforts of separate warfighting functions.

“We were very deliberate in saying that intel goes first, then fires, then targeting, because targeting is the integration of intel and fires,” said Col. Eric Wieland, commander of the 34th Division Artillery (DIVARTY).

Day one of the two-day event had briefs and panel discussions which brought together some of the best representation the National Guard Bureau and the Fires Center of Excellence could provide for such an event. One keynote speaker, Lt. Col. Christopher Isch, was able to provide unique insights to the audience based on his role as the Senior Guard Advisor at Army Futures Command’s Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) cross-functional team.

“One of the benefits that the LRPF has is that we are at Fort Sill,” said Isch. “We are with our center of excellence. We are quite literally across the street from the Fort Sill [commanding general] who is the [field artillery] modernization proponent for the Army.”

A consideration the Army must make, however, is that approximately 40% of the total Army force is in the National Guard. Further, 60% of Fires units in the Army are in the National Guard. There are problem sets that are unique to the National Guard when it comes to things like fielding equipment, resourcing the units, and conducting training at the individual, unit, and collective levels.

“As the National Guard stands up its [Division Artilleries] we’re kind of focusing on the division for a couple of reasons,” explained Weiland. “For one, the Army of 2030 has explicitly said that the division is the unit of action. It is the tactical echelon headquarters that has enough robust capabilities to do multi-domain operations. It’s probably the lowest echelon that is doing multi-domain operations in large scale ground combat operations, which is a pivot from what we did before where brigades had the capability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations.”

While divisions may take the helm as the unit of action, they are still powerless without the maneuver units under their purview to engage the fight. For this reason, the Intel/Red Bull Fires Symposium was a two-day event. Day two was centered around the challenges that National Guard field artillery are faced with, as well as ways forward to improve field artillery operations in the 34th ID, alongside the units who are aligned-for-training.

Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 34th DIVARTY First Sergeant Jonah Jenniges was a primary planner for the day two symposium events. “Battalion level staff officers and battalion master gunners were the main target audience that provided the 34th DIVARTY Master Gunners the opportunity to create a shared understanding of the DIVARTY commander’s vision for the 34ID Fires community for the Army of 2030.”



The event offered peers the opportunity to learn from one another, as well as share and discover best practices for targeting, training, and everything in between.



“It's good to come back and engage with National Guard divisions, especially as they’re going through this transformation of standing up the DIVARTYs,” said Isch. “And really making a fundamental shift in the way that we fight fires across the National Guard component.”