Fort George G. Meade host Illuminating the Darkness suicide awareness walk

230921-N-KT462-1156 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 21, 2023) From left to right: Chief Information Systems Technician Andrew Sandeen, Assistant Suicide Prevention Coordinator, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, and Lauri Hanley, Navy Suicide Prevention program manager, speaks with, Capt. William Wilson, commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX/Task Force 1060, and Capt. Christina Hicks, chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, during the Illuminating the Darkness Walk on Fort George G. Meade, Sept. 21. This year was the seventh annual suicide awareness walk hosted by Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)

