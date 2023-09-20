Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort George G. Meade host Illuminating the Darkness suicide awareness walk [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort George G. Meade host Illuminating the Darkness suicide awareness walk

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jon Dasbach 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    230921-N-KT462-1156 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 21, 2023) From left to right: Chief Information Systems Technician Andrew Sandeen, Assistant Suicide Prevention Coordinator, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, and Lauri Hanley, Navy Suicide Prevention program manager, speaks with, Capt. William Wilson, commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX/Task Force 1060, and Capt. Christina Hicks, chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, during the Illuminating the Darkness Walk on Fort George G. Meade, Sept. 21. This year was the seventh annual suicide awareness walk hosted by Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command
    U.S. 10th Fleet
    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX
    National Suicide Awareness Month

