230921-N-KT462-1156 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 21, 2023) From left to right: Chief Information Systems Technician Andrew Sandeen, Assistant Suicide Prevention Coordinator, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, and Lauri Hanley, Navy Suicide Prevention program manager, speaks with, Capt. William Wilson, commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX/Task Force 1060, and Capt. Christina Hicks, chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, during the Illuminating the Darkness Walk on Fort George G. Meade, Sept. 21. This year was the seventh annual suicide awareness walk hosted by Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|8040447
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-KT462-1156
|Resolution:
|2450x1750
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort George G. Meade host Illuminating the Darkness suicide awareness walk [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Jon Dasbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT