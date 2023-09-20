Fort George G. Meade host Illuminating the Darkness suicide awareness walk

230921-N-KT462-1108 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Sept. 21, 2023) From left to right: Capt. Christina Hicks, chief of staff, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet, Capt. William Wilson, commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX/Task Force 1060, and Col. Celina Noyes, commander, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, participate in the Illuminating the Darkness Walk on Fort George G. Meade, Sept. 21. This year was the first year Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX teamed up with the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing to host the suicide awareness walk. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jon Dasbach)

