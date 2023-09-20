Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general for Military and International Operations, from the for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recognize personnel who work at the Niagara Storage Site, Lewiston, New York, Sept. 13, 2023. The 191 acre site is the former location of the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works which made TNT during World War II and is now administered by the Corps of Engineers who are working to clean up the radioactive material stored underground on location. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 8040254 VIRIN: 230913-A-MC713-1057 Resolution: 5847x3898 Size: 15.68 MB Location: LEWISTON, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.