Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site [Image 8 of 9]

    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site

    LEWISTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general for Military and International Operations, from the for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, recognize personnel who work at the Niagara Storage Site, Lewiston, New York, Sept. 13, 2023. The 191 acre site is the former location of the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works which made TNT during World War II and is now administered by the Corps of Engineers who are working to clean up the radioactive material stored underground on location. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:52
    Photo ID: 8040253
    VIRIN: 230913-A-MC713-1053
    Resolution: 5556x3704
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: LEWISTON, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site
    Corps of Engineers Leadership Visit Niagara Storage Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    corps of engineers
    niagara
    buffalo district

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT