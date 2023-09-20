Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Publication Outreach Card - On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945 [Image 2 of 2]

    Publication Outreach Card - On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Outreach card for Naval History and Heritage Command's, "On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945," written by NHHC Historian Guy J. Nausti.

    https://www.history.navy.mil/content/dam/nhhc/research/publications/publication-508-pdf/verge_breaking_down_508_080323.pdf

    Published by Naval History and Heritage Command 805 Kidder Breese Street SE Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5060 www.history.navy.mil

    Cover image: Battleship Missouri (BB-63) about to be struck by a Japanese Mitsubishi A6M “Zeke” fighter while operating off Okinawa on 11 April 1945. The kamikaze hit the ship below the main deck, causing minor damage and no casualties. A 40-mm quad gun mount’s crew is in action in the lower foreground. (Naval History and Heritage Command [NHHC], NH 62696)

    Use of ISBN: This is an official U.S. Government edition of this publication and is herein identified to certify its authenticity. The print edition is cataloged under ISBN 978-1-943604-85-2. The digital edition is cataloged under ISBN 978-1-943604-84-5. Library of Congress Control Number: 2023930552

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 08:08
    Photo ID: 8040113
    VIRIN: 230921-N-MF696-1003
    Resolution: 9600x7200
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Publication Outreach Card - On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945 [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Publication Fact Sheet On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945
    NHHC releases new book in its &ldquo;U.S. Navy Operations in World War II&rdquo; commemorative series.

    NHHC
    Naval History & Heritage Command
    Guy Nausti

