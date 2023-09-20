Publication Fact Sheet On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945

Publication fact sheet to support Naval History and Heritage Command's, "On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945," by NHHC Historian Guy J. Nausti.
https://www.history.navy.mil/content/dam/nhhc/research/publications/publication-508-pdf/verge_breaking_down_508_080323.pdf
Cover image: Battleship Missouri (BB-63) about to be struck by a Japanese Mitsubishi A6M “Zeke” fighter while operating off Okinawa on 11 April 1945. The kamikaze hit the ship below the main deck, causing minor damage and no casualties. A 40-mm quad gun mount’s crew is in action in the lower foreground. (Naval History and Heritage Command [NHHC], NH 62696)
NHHC releases new book in its “U.S. Navy Operations in World War II” commemorative series.
