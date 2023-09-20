Publication fact sheet to support Naval History and Heritage Command's, "On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945," by NHHC Historian Guy J. Nausti.



https://www.history.navy.mil/content/dam/nhhc/research/publications/publication-508-pdf/verge_breaking_down_508_080323.pdf



Published by Naval History and Heritage Command 805 Kidder Breese Street SE Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5060 www.history.navy.mil



Cover image: Battleship Missouri (BB-63) about to be struck by a Japanese Mitsubishi A6M “Zeke” fighter while operating off Okinawa on 11 April 1945. The kamikaze hit the ship below the main deck, causing minor damage and no casualties. A 40-mm quad gun mount’s crew is in action in the lower foreground. (Naval History and Heritage Command [NHHC], NH 62696)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 08:08 Photo ID: 8040110 VIRIN: 230921-N-MF696-1004 Resolution: 8662x11209 Size: 4.21 MB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Hometown: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Publication Fact Sheet On the Verge of Breaking Down Completely – Surviving the Kamikaze Off Okinawa, 1945 [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.