The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing a 3,525 square meter maritime operations center at the naval base in Busan, South Korea. The facility will consolidate the US Naval presence on the installation to one location. To prepare the site for the 3,525 square meter facility, contractors use dirt, known as surcharge, to squeeze water out of the soil at the site which creates a solid surface for construction. Pictured, Jamie Hagio, Construction Division chief, inspects consolidation of soft soil with a surcharge load. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 02:26 Photo ID: 8039880 VIRIN: 230912-A-QR280-2025 Resolution: 3712x2477 Size: 1.66 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct maritime operations center in Busan, South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.