The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing a 3,525 square meter maritime operations center at the naval base in Busan, South Korea. The facility will consolidate the US Naval presence on the installation to one location. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 02:26 Photo ID: 8039879 VIRIN: 230912-A-QR280-2024 Resolution: 3763x2512 Size: 2.33 MB Location: BUSAN, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct maritime operations center in Busan, South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.