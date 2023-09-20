Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct maritime operations center in Busan, South Korea [Image 4 of 5]

    Army engineers construct maritime operations center in Busan, South Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is constructing a 3,525 square meter maritime operations center at the naval base in Busan, South Korea. The facility will consolidate the US Naval presence on the installation to one location. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 8039879
    VIRIN: 230912-A-QR280-2024
    Resolution: 3763x2512
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct maritime operations center in Busan, South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Navy
    Busan
    MILCON
    USACE Far East District

