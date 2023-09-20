230922-N-NO246-1185 VIENNA, Va. (September 22, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Quartet performs at Green Hedges School. The Navy Band presented this concert as part of its Music in the Schools program. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 8039604 VIRIN: 230922-N-NO246-1185 Resolution: 5421x3607 Size: 8.34 MB Location: VIENNA, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Quartet performs a Music in the Schools concert [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.