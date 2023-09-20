U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Quartet performs a Music in the Schools concert

230922-N-NO246-1130 VIENNA, Va. (September 22, 2023) Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik, from Simsbury, Conn., and Chief Musician David Babich, from Amherst, Ohio, perform at a U.S. Navy Band Saxophone Quartet concert. This performance took place at Green Hedges School as part of the Navy Band's Music in the Schools program. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

