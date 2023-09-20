Head, shoulders, knees and toes: U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit local preschools

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abel Munoz, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, presents animal figurines to preschool students during a community relations event at Josho Hoikuen in Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 21, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni Chapel coordinated with local preschools to host several events to teach Japanese children English. The air station regularly conducts community relations events, such as these, to reinforce the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni members and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

