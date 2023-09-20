Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Head, shoulders, knees and toes: U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit local preschools [Image 2 of 8]

    Head, shoulders, knees and toes: U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit local preschools

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Alexandro Batista-Martinez, an air traffic controller with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, presents animal figurines to preschool students during a community relations event at Josho Hoikuen in Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 21, 2023. The MCAS Iwakuni Chapel coordinated with local preschools to host several events to teach Japanese children English. The air station regularly conducts community relations events, such as these, to reinforce the relationship between MCAS Iwakuni members and the local Japanese community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 8039514
    VIRIN: 230921-M-EU483-1194
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 14.21 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Head, shoulders, knees and toes: U.S. Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni visit local preschools [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    community relations
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    USINDOPACOM

