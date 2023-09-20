Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo [Image 3 of 3]

    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Spectators view the Naval Information Warfare Center display at the innovation and tech expo during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 8039396
    VIRIN: 230924-M-YL719-1166
    Resolution: 5464x3644
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo
    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo
    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    naval information warfare center
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    the innovation and tech expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT