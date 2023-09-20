A spectator tries a virtual interaction tech demo at the innovation and tech expo during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 16:34
|Photo ID:
|8039393
|VIRIN:
|230924-M-YL719-1059
|Resolution:
|6773x4518
|Size:
|11.23 MB
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT