    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo [Image 1 of 3]

    America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A spectator tries a virtual interaction tech demo at the innovation and tech expo during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 16:34
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Airshow 2023: The Innovation and Tech Expo [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

