    Brothers Reunite at Sea Aboard USS Stethem [Image 2 of 2]

    Brothers Reunite at Sea Aboard USS Stethem

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230818-M-CX511-7811 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 18, 2023) Lt. j.g. Christopher Kester, strike officer assigned USS Stethem (DDG 63, and Ensign James “Jimmy” Kester, assigned to USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), pose for a photo upon reuniting aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). Stethem and Carter Hall are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Ensign Rory Cox)

