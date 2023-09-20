Brothers Reunite at Sea Aboard USS Stethem

230818-M-CX511-7810 GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 18, 2023) Lt. j.g. Christopher Kester, strike officer, assigned to USS Stethem (DDG 63, and Ensign James “Jimmy” Kester, assigned to USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), upon reunites aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63). Stethem and Carter Hall are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Ensign Rory Cox)

